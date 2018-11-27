Delapre & Briar Hill residents to vote in by-election on Thursday

Residents of Delapre & Briar Hill will head to the polling booth this week to elect a new councillor.

Voters will choose one of five candidates for the vacant seat on Northampton Borough Council, with voting booths open on Thursday (November 29) from 7am until 10pm.

The Delapre & Briar Hill ward has three councillors representing it, with Julie Davenport (Independent) and Graham Walker (Conservative) soon to be joined by a new councillor.

Those standing for election are Denise Donaldson (Green Party), Michael Maher (Liberal Democrats), Nicola McKenna (Independent), Emma Roberts (Labour) and Daniel Soan (Conservatives).

Hot topics for the ward include parking problems near the new Waterside Campus of the University of Northampton, with a number of residents submitting petitions over the issue to the borough council.

The by-election was sparked by the resignation of Labour councillor Vicky Culbard, who decided to step down due to ill health.

Voters can expect to find out who has won overnight, with the election count taking place at Far Cotton rec when the polls close at 10pm and the ballot boxes are delivered.