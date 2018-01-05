Deep scratches left on Mercedes-Benz parked in Corby

Witnesses are being sought after a car was deliberately damaged on New Year’s Day in Gateford Court, Corby.

The car, a silver Mercedes-Benz, had been parked in the area between 4pm and 9pm on Monday, January 1.

A police spokesman said: “When the owner of the car returned, he found a large amount of deep scratches on the bonnet area and along the driver’s door all the way to the rear panel.”

Anyone who witnessed this or has any information about it can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.