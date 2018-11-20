Dedicate a light to a loved one who won't be here this Christmas with Northampton's Tree of Love

Only two days are left to dedicate a light to a loved one on a Northampton charity's Christmas tree this year.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice is inviting Northampton to remember friends, family and the special people in their lives by lighting up their Tree of Love in December.

By making a donation, residents can dedicate a light on the tree and light up the charity's two commemorative services in December.

The services take place on December 13 and 18 at the Cathedral of our Lady & St Thomas, Barrack Road, Northampton.

The deadline for dedications to be received in order for names to be shown in the order of service is November 22 (Thursday).

A spokeswoman from Cynthia Spencer Hospital said: "Cynthia Spencer Hospice invites you to attend our Tree of Love services and to dedicate a light on our tree to remember a loved one who won’t be with you this Christmas.

"By dedicating a light and making a donation to the Hospice in memory of a loved one you will be remembering them and all the moments that brightened up your life.

"You will also be helping Cynthia Spencer Hospice to light up the lives of patients and their families, not only at Christmas, but the whole year through."

Dedications and donations can be made by visiting the Cynthia Spencer website.