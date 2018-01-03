Decorative knives and cash stolen in Northampton burglary

Police have released photos of decorative knives which were stolen in a burglary in Chestnut Road, Northampton.

The burglary happened sometime between 7pm on Sunday, December 31, and midnight on Monday, January 1, when entry was forced via the front door, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

A number of items were stolen including the decorative knives (pictured), cash, jewellery and clothing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.