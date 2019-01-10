Death of elderly resident outside Northampton care home 'not suspicious', say police

The death of an elderly woman who was found outside a Northampton care home is not being treated as suspicious.

An investigation has been launched into the death of a resident at Wardington Court, in Kingsthorpe, who was reportedly found in the car park at around 7am yesterday morning (December 9).

The woman was reportedly a due to move into a new care home this week.

Police were called and the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

McCarthy & Stone, which manages Wardington Court, has been contacted for a comment.