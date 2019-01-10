Death of elderly resident outside Northampton care home 'not suspicious', say police

An elderly woman was found dead outside of Wardington Court care home.
The death of an elderly woman who was found outside a Northampton care home is not being treated as suspicious.

An investigation has been launched into the death of a resident at Wardington Court, in Kingsthorpe, who was reportedly found in the car park at around 7am yesterday morning (December 9).

The woman was reportedly a due to move into a new care home this week.

Police were called and the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

McCarthy & Stone, which manages Wardington Court, has been contacted for a comment.