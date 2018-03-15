Death of 18-year-old who drowned at Northampton marina 'accidental'

The death of an 18-year-old man who drowned at Billing Aquadrome was accidental, a coroner has ruled.

Marcus Owen fell into the water by the marina in the early hours of April 29, 2017 and later died at Northampton General Hospital.

The pathologist who carried out his post-mortem recorded the cause of death as drowning in association with alcohol intoxication, with Mr Owen having 240g/100ml of alcohol in his blood, the equivalent to three times the maximum driving limit.

“Marcus was drinking with friends in a pub and on a boat in Billing Aquadrome,” said coroner Ann Pember while returning a narrative verdict.

“I don’t believe he intended to end his life.

“I believe his death was accidental.”

DC Eleri Neale, who investigated on behalf of the coroner's office, reported no suspicious circumstances in the case.

After Mr Owen fell into the water at around 2.30am, attempts were made to find him while he was under the surface.

His body would later resurface one hour after close to where he had entered the water.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate him but found it difficult due to the blood, mud and water in his airway, the inquest heard.

Mr Owen was taken to NGH at 3.46am.