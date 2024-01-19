Day care service for older adults appeals for urgent help in finding a new venue.

Affinity Day Care C.I.C. is asking the public for help in finding a second venue in Northamptonshire due to soaring demand. The service, based at St. Luke's Community Centre in Duston, was established on 2nd December 2020 and offers care, friendship, and fun for older adults across Northampton.

The service operates Monday to Friday and provides transport, a two-course hot lunch, activities, outings and specialist care for older adults. Now in their fourth year, the demand means that older adults, affectionately referred to as ‘Affinity friends’, currently travel in from as far as Silverstone, Brackley, Weedon, and the Heyfords.

The service is searching for a venue that is wheelchair accessible, has a kitchen and storage area for equipment, ideally with at least two rooms so that a Dementia service can be offered. Parking for minibuses and family pick-up and drop-offs is also important.

Opening a second centre has been a priority for the last six months but finding an appropriate venue is proving difficult so Affinity’s Director, Fern Overton, is appealing for help.

“We’ve been looking for a venue and can’t find anything that will work for the needs of our clients. I’m hoping that someone out there can point us in the right direction. I’d love help from everyone!

“If I could meet someone from the town, parish and North and West councils, maybe we could fill one of their empty properties. I can't keep up with how many people need our service. We need to be everywhere!”

The service currently supports 110 older adults across 180 spaces per week. Different from traditional lunch clubs, the service runs from 10:30am – 3:30pm, Monday – Friday and is staffed by qualified health and social care professionals. With a specialist Dementia unit,it is one of the few services for older adults in the county.

Originally opened in response to the closures of day care services for older adults across Northamptonshire, the team have seen significant demand. Predicted population increases also suggest that the over-65 population of Northamptonshire will grow by 51% by 2030, a rate higher than the regional and national average.

Fern Overton, Director, Affinity Day Care C.I.C. said:

“We have so much going on this year in our current centre; from our monthly Affinity ‘cruises’ where we have themed activities for a week celebrating the country that we’re ‘visiting’, to our 9-day Olympics with an opening ceremony and torch relay through Duston, we’d love to be able to take the magic of Affinity to another area in Northants.

“We have been looking at Daventry but honestly, we know we could go anywhere in Northants and fill the spaces.”

With pressure on the NHS ever increasing, services like Affinity reduce unplanned hospital admissions and GP visits. Offering a professional service in the community means that older adults, many of them vulnerable, have the care that they need and don’t need to call on the NHS as frequently.

When asked about the need for a second Affinity service in Northamptonshire, one Affinity friend commented:

“The support I get from everyone here is marvellous. I’d love for other people my age to be able to experience this. There has to be a place out there, we just need to find it.”