David Brickwood murder investigation: Man released without charge after arrest

The 51-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of David Brickwood in Northampton has been released without charge, police have confirmed.

The man was arrested on Wednesday but was released by police last night, Thursday.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Mr Brickwood, 74, died following a violent attack at his home in Lindsey Avenue, Abington, Northampton, on September 26, 2015.

"Inquiries are ongoing and detectives continue to appeal for information.

"Anyone with information about David’s death can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."