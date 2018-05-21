Daventry village summer music festival cancelled

A popular summer music festival held in a Daventry village has been cancelled.

Braunston's Admiral Nelson Music Festival was set to return for its seventh edition in August.

But organisers informed their fans via Facebook that they had taken the difficult decision to scrap this year's party.

"Unfortunately we have had to make the decision that the festival will not be going ahead this year due to increased costs and resources not being available," wrote the organisers.

"We hope you can all appreciate how much time, effort and cost is involved in putting on such a big event year after year and this has been a very difficult decision for us to make and one we hoped we could have avoided.

"We would like to thank everyone who has enjoyed and supported our events over the years, they certainly hold many great memories for us."

Kings of Leon tribute band Kings ov Leon played at last year's festival.

"That’s terrible news, we will always have 2017 though... a magical night," wrote the band on Facebook.

Other users also shared their disappointment.

"Absolutely gutted, we plan our August around this," wrote one woman.

Another said: "That’s so very very sad.. my summer won’t be the same.. you guys work so hard and it’s always a great family festival."