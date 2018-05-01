Daventry shop celebrates 50 years of trading

A Daventry town centre shop is celebrating 50 years of trading.

Last month marked the half-a-century anniversary of Sheaf Street store Second of May at Serendipity.

Cliff and Marion Orgill first opened Serendipity in 1968 but after they retired in 1998 Jennifer Patching took ownership of the shop.

"I was hugely fortunate to continue the business," said Jennifer.

"In my teenage years I would visit my sister who worked in the shop.

"I really hoped one day I could have a shop like it never dreaming it would be Serendipity."

When they first opened, the Orgills did so with the intention of selling handmade poetry and over the years the shop came to live up to its name Serendipity, which means the ability to find unusual things in unlikely places.

Marion would make trips to London to buy the latest fashion styles and sell them in the shop - extending the previous owner's stock of handmade clothing - along with giftware, furniture, cards and more.

But after 30 years of trading Cliff and Marion handed over the keys to Jennifer in April 1998.

"The name of Serendipity I felt, had to stay and I added the name of my existing shop - second of May - and so "Second of may at Serendipity” reopened its doors to the delight of many previous customers and especially me," said Jennifer.

"Now 20 wonderful years on I continue to love this shop and look forward to opening every day.

"I consider myself so fortunate to have the help and friendship of Sue, Chris and Sue who work in the shop."

"A huge thank you to all our loyal and supportive customers, many of whom have become friends," she added.

"Here's to the years ahead!"