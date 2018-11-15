Daventry robbery victim lured in and attacked by three masked men after hearing cries of ‘help me’

A man who was the victim of a violent robbery, appears to have been lured into a remote area in Daventry, by a voice crying ‘help me’.

Sometime between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 13, the victim was walking along Farnborough Drive, Daventry, when he heard a voice calling out.

He followed the voice down an old bridleway located next to a construction site along Fairfields Drive.

He was then set upon by three men who punched him in the head and face and kicked him.

They also stole his bank card and driving licence before running off towards a footpath off Fairfields Drive.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The offenders, described as three white men possibly with foreign accents, were around 6ft.

"Two of them are described as having a broad build and one of a small build.

"They had on dark clothing and face coverings."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.