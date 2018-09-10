Daventry MP visits village shop saved from closure by residents

The Daventry MP cut the ribbon at the official opening of a village shop that was kept open by the efforts of its residents.

Two years ago Creaton residents set up a Save Our Shop campaign to keep a shop and Post Office in the village after long-serving shopkeepers Sylvia and David Winter announced they wanted to retire.

The new store has a Post Office and sells local produce

The campaign was successful and the shop began trading at the end of August and on Saturday (September 8) Chris Heaton-Harris paid the store to cut the ribbon alongside residents Joan Tice OBE and Tom Gillott.

He said: "This is a wonderful example of a community all pulling together to ensure they have what their community needs – a local shop and a Post Office thanks to people who have supported financially or with the giving of their time to prepare the building for the opening and for the running of the shop.

"This project has really brought out a great community spirit."

Creaton residents and the neighbouring villages of Cottesbrooke, Hollowell and Teeton were consulted about plans for a community shop.

Everyone wanted a Post Office and a convenience store selling local produce and newspapers.

Creaton Community Benefit Society Ltd was formed and £80,000 was raised by villagers buying shares in the shop.

Various awards helped to raise a total of £150,000 to open the brand new shop and Post Office next to the Bricklayers Arms.

The Post Office is alongside the retail counter of the shop and there are around 35 volunteers and three part-time employees.

Charles Matts, chairman of Creaton Community Benefit Society Ltd, said: "This shop and Post Office has been built by the community for the community.

"There has been a lot of interest from the community about the project and a lot of people are commenting about how the brand new premises look and the stock that we have as we have lots of local produce.

"They are delighted to have kept a Post Office.”

The opening hours of the shop and Post Office are Monday to Friday: 7.30am-6pm; Saturday and Sunday: 8am-12pm.

The relocation of the Post Office is part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs."