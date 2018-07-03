Daventry MP says 'more must be done' after residents' complain of lines being crossed by travellers

Daventry's MP has responded to the town residents' complaints of anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and noise-related concerns linked to recent traveller sites across the town.

Chris Heaton-Harris posted on his official website to speak on the issue concerning his constituents.

Travellers have been relocating at various spaces in Daventry for several weeks and were given notice to leave The Hollows by Northamptonshire County Council last week.

"The setting up of illegal traveller sites can be a nuisance for local communities and an inappropriate development of open space," wrote Mr Heaton-Harris.

"I am pleased that the latest count found that 87 per cent of traveller caravans across England were on authorised sites, up three per cent points from the year previous.

"Whilst this is encouraging progress, more must be done, with many local residents across England concerned about anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, and noise related to unauthorised sites. Daventry town has clearly recently become victim to many of these issues.

"It must be said that the vast majority of the travelling community are decent law-abiding people, however, it has come to my attention from constituents that lines have been crossed in this most recent case."

The Daventry MP raised the issue with Ian Vincent, the chief executive of the district council, who along with the police have the power to remove travellers.

In response, Mr Vincent wrote: "There are measures in place at all council-owned parks and open spaces to deter unlawful access.

"We understand how frustrating it is for local residents when their access to parks and open spaces is disrupted in this way and are doing everything legally possible, working with the police and other partners, to investigate the damage to property, ensure unauthorised encampments are move on as soon as practically possible and prevent future problems.

"Any problems or concerns should be reported directly to the council, ideally via the website's 24-hour reporting facility, or to the police as appropriate."