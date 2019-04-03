Daventry MP quits Government over Brexit delay

Daventry MP and junior Brexit minister Chris Heaton-Harris has quit Theresa May's Government over the UK's delay in leaving the European Union.

The MP was adamant the UK should have left the EU on March 29.

Mr Heaton-Harris becomes the second minister to quit Government today after Nigel Adams left over the PM's plan to engage with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to break the Brexit deadlock.

In his resignation letter, the Daventry MP said: "Every time we seek an extension to this process we diminish faith in our political system and the good people, from all political parties, who serve with it.

"I simply cannot support any further extension to Article 50 and this obviously means I cannot stay in Government.

"I certainly appreciated the opportunity to serve as a minister in your government, but being a backbencher is truly the best job in politics and I now intend to continue to represent and serve my constituents in Daventry to the best of my ability from a seat further back in the house."