A Daventry man is wanted by police after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court last month.

Tyler Testro, 26, was due to face a charge of dangerous driving in the Northampton court on June 14.

The driving incident happened in Morning Star Road, Daventry on August 22, 2017.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.