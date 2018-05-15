Daventry man, 32, dies after A45 crash

A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Daventry has died after a crash on the A45.

The collision happened at about 2.30pm, on Saturday, May 12, between Weedon and Dodford when a Suzuki GSXR motorbike travelling towards Daventry was in collision with a Volvo V4 travelling in the same direction.

The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident number 319 of 12 May.