Daventry film makers need volunteer extras for new movie project

A pair of young Northanmptonshire-based film makers are looking to recruit up to ten volunteer extras for their current film project.

Laurence Maybury and Chris Cosentino, of Jet Boy Productions, who are based in Daventry, have successfully produced half a dozen short films already available on YouTube, one of which their three-minute animation, Clear Sky, won the Northants Film Award in 2015.

Their current offering is a far more ambitious project being produced in collaboration with Rural Media, a Hereford-based production company that works with young people to produce award-winning films and digital arts projects.

The storyline features the kidnapping of a young man by a secretive cult - but the real twist to the story is that the film will have multiple optional endings which the viewer will be able to determine.

The extras required are mostly non-speaking ‘cult member roles’.

Male and female extras with a minimum age of 16 years are welcome.

Filming is scheduled for the evenings of Friday, Saturday and Sunday September 28-30 in Daventry - it is not necessary to be available for all three sessions.

Interested extras can contact Laurence or Chris on 07519 662524 or contact@jetboyproductions.com