Dates set for rollout of Northampton residents' new all-in-one recycling wheelie bins

The rollout of the new all-in-one recycling wheelie bins for Northampton residents will begin next week.

Starting August 6, residents who are currently on a wheelie bin collection rounds will receive their new bin for all-in-one dry recycling.

Residents will box-collection can also present all their recycling in white or clear plastic bags.

They will be delivered on a weekly basis, round by round, until September 14.

Meanwhile, residents who have their waste collected in sacks and those living in flats can continue using their boxes and present all their recycling in clear or white plastic bags without separating them.

Residents can start using their new bins as soon as they receive them. However, the change in service officially begins on September 17, when the bins will be collected on a fortnightly basis.

The new all-in-one recycling was a flagship promise by environmental contractors Veolia, who took on the town's bin collections in June.

Food waste and garden waste collections will continue separately and so items of this kind should not be placed in the new all-in-one bins.

The council says residents’ collection dates and weeks may change at this time also, as waste and recycling services move from six-days a week to five.

People can check their collection days on the borough council’s website from 17 September, where from August 3 they can also find when they will get their new bin.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “The new all-in-one recycling bins are larger which means residents can recycle more than they currently do. And since the bin is lidded, it will stop rubbish blowing around streets in windy weather, helping to keep the streets cleaner, which is exactly what people asked for in the consultation.

“We know people on sack rounds would like to receive similar benefits in their areas. As a result, residents are now able to present their recycling in sacks instead of boxes and Veolia is in the process of completing an audit to identify properties where there is room to store wheelie bins off the streets. These properties will be contacted after September and options are being sought for those properties that don’t have room to store a bin.

“In the meantime, since distribution of the new bins will take time, with crews having to top up supplies on their vans several times a day. We are asking for residents’ to assist the process by only contacting the Council about not receiving a bin, on the Friday of the week that they are expecting to receive it.”