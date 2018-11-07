Dates for the diary as Christmas comes to Northampton town centre

Northampton Swimming Club and the Community Team of the Year Award 2018 winner will help to illuminate the town this year by turning on the annual Christmas lights.

Heart FM will kick start celebrations at 2pm, with musical performances from the casts of Royal & Derngate’s Peter Pan and the Worst Witch, The Deco’s Cinderella and the Looking Glass Theatre’s Jack and the beanstalk pantomimes.

Chase & Marshall from PAW Patrol will join the winners of Northampton Leisure Trust Sport Awards on stage as the count down to the Christmas lights switch-on begins at 5pm before members of Northampton Swimming Club, winners of the Community Team of the Year Award 2018, will switch on the lights this year.

A schedule of music on the market is planned to add a seasonal soundtrack to each Saturday in the lead up to Christmas, from 1 December.

With local choirs and bands singing festive favourites and pop tunes between 11am and 4pm.

The popular Frost Fair and Christmas Parade will continue festivities on Sunday, 2 December.

Stalls offering unique gifts, handmade decorations and festive food and drink will open on the Market Square at 11am.

Along with a fun creative workshop, that will help to keep littles ones entertained during a busy Christmas shopping trip.

Children can choose to make one of two different mystical animal headdresses, to take home or wear during the Christmas parade.

Santa and his sleigh will follow a parade of arctic animals as they wind around the town centre streets to the Market Square.

Starting at The Deco theatre at 1pm, local school children and members of the public will join the parade as it makes its way down Abington Street and around the Market Square.

The icy Igloo Cinema opens its doors again on the 1st floor of the Grosvenor Centre on Sunday, 2 December.

Families can enjoy a well needed break from their Christmas shopping as they spend some quality family time, enjoying one of two family favourite films in a dome cinema.

Screenings of Frozen and The Snowman will be held at regular intervals each day between 10am and 4pm, right up until 22 December.

Tickets to the icy Igloo Cinema are free however pre-booking is recommended at www.thedeco.co.uk/event/igloocinema

Abington Park Museum will also offer a range of events and workshops during the festive period.

These include a two-day Christmas Fair on 24 and 25 November, a Victorian Christmas celebration, a Festive Willow Workshop and a one-man play of Oliver Twist.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Every Christmas we work with partners to provide a jammed packed itinerary of family-fun activities in the town and this year is no exception!

“From lively entertainment and delicious food and drink, family events, shows and creative workshops - there’s something for everyone. This includes the return of the Igloo cinema, which was received so well, we couldn’t not include it as part of our plans again this year.

“We hope to see lots of families and friends heading into the town centre to enjoy the events and entertainment, which all kick off with our fantastic switch-on.”

For a full rundown of the festive events and activities, visit www.christmasinnorthampton.co.uk or search #CelebrateNorthampton on Twitter and Facebook.