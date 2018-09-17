Date set for trial of Northampton man accused of murdering toddler

A date has been set for the trial of a 31-year-old Northampton man accused of murdering a toddler.

Raphael Kennedy, of Arthur Street, Kingsthorpe Hollow, pleaded not to a charge of murder at Northampton Crown Court following the death of a two-year-old boy in December 2017.

It was announced yesterday (September 17) that Kennedy's trial will begin on October 2 and is expected to last three weeks.

Police and paramedics were called to a house in Arthur Street on December 15, 2017, following reports of an unresponsive child who later died in hospital.