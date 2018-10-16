Date revealed for opening of Costa drive-thru in Northampton

Whitbread, the owners of Costa Coffee shops have confirmed details about new Northampton drive-thru

The outlet will be at Sixfields Retail Park, off Gambrel Road, and is scheduled to open in March 2019.

A spokeswoman said: "A total of 22 jobs will be created by the opening.

"As the nation’s favourite coffee shop brand, we look forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events; providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising."

