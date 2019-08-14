Dashcam footage wanted after two children seriously hurt in Northampton lorry crash

Four people including two children were seriously hurt in a crash in Northampton involving a two-bed car transporter.

Fire crews from three different Northampton stations were called to the A45 near Collingtree at around 11.25pm last night (August 13) after a black Nissan Qashqai collided with a white DAF car transporter on the eastbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "For reasons unknown, the Nissan left the carriageway and collided with the LGV in the Collingtree layby.

"As a result of the crash, a 37-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were all conveyed to hospital with serious injuries."

The major Northampton road was shut until around 4am while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.