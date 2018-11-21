Dashcam footage captures smoke billowing from lorry following a huge blaze in Northampton

Huge plumes of smoke poured from the cab of a lorry stranded on a main road in Northampton earlier today (Wednesday).

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze just before midday on the westbound carriageway of Mereway.

Dashcam footage captured by a passing motorist, who asked to remain anonymous, shows smoke pouring from the cab of the lorry after firefighters managed to put the majority of the flames out.

Dashcam footage shows smoke pouring from the lorry

Fire crews, from Mereway and the Mounts, were able to get the fire - just down the hill from Tesco - under control within the hour.

Eyewitnesses said the cab of the lorry had been completely destroyed by fire.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt during the fire.

Flames could be seen from Hunsbury Country Park

Emergency services in the aftermath of the blaze