Dashcam footage appeal after "serious collision" involving pedestrian and van near Northampton town centre

Crash investigators are appealing for a witnesses following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a van near Northampton town centre.

The crash happened at tea-time on Wednesday night (November 24), near to Northampton International Academy, and resulted in Barrack Road being closed between Regent Square and St George's Avenue for up to six hours.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a white grocery delivery van was involved although a statement included no information regarding injuries to anybody involved.

Police are appealing for witnesses following last night's crash in Barrack Road

A spokesman for the Serious Crash Investigation Unit said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Barrack Road at approximately 4.25pm on Wednesday.