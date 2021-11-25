Dashcam footage appeal after "serious collision" involving pedestrian and van near Northampton town centre
Police ask for witnesses to tea-time crash involving grocery delivery van
Crash investigators are appealing for a witnesses following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a van near Northampton town centre.
The crash happened at tea-time on Wednesday night (November 24), near to Northampton International Academy, and resulted in Barrack Road being closed between Regent Square and St George's Avenue for up to six hours.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a white grocery delivery van was involved although a statement included no information regarding injuries to anybody involved.
A spokesman for the Serious Crash Investigation Unit said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Barrack Road at approximately 4.25pm on Wednesday.
"If anybody witnessed the collision or was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which could help our investigations, please call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 using incident number 377."