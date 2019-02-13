Danny Dyer confirmed to play Northampton charity football game at Cobblers ground

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has become the latest celebrity to sign up to play in April's charity celebrity match at Northampton Town Football Club.

Dyer has joined fellow actors Tom Rosenthal, who plays Jonny from Friday Night Dinner, and Aaron Sidwell, best known as Steven Beale in Eastenders, in signing up for the game on Sunday April 28th 2019 with the proceeds split between Archie's Fund and the Cobblers’ own Community Trust.

Six-year-old Archie Kambanis of Duston has a rare muscle-wasting condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). His mum, Kay, is now calling for a potentially life-changing drug to become available on the NHS. Credit: Kirsty Edmonds.

The game is following the success of last April's Sellebrity Soccer match at the PTS Academy Stadium, which saw the likes of Alan Carr, Katie Price, Kerry Katona and Calum Best help raise funds for local charity Niamh's Next Step.

Other celebrities taking part this year include Love Island's Alex Bowen and Jack Fowler, Calum Best, Eastender's Jake Wood and Dean Gaffney.

Cobblers fan Archie Kambanis, from Duston, has Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II, has lost strength in his muscles since birth and as a result requires the use of an electric wheelchair.

SMA is a life-shortening condition where the motor nerve cells in the spinal chord become diseased, which causes a decline in physical strength. As a result, walking and eating become difficult and a simple chest infection could be fatal.

Although there is medication abroad available to treat Archie’s disease, overseas one injection of the drug Spinraza would cost his family about £75,000 every four months for the rest of his life. Archie’s friends and family are campaigning for this drug to be made available on the NHS.

Other funds will go towards Northampton Town Community Trust, which currently deliver projects covering four themes of work: education, disability and inclusion, health and sports participation.

Tickets are now on sale and are priced at adults: £10 and under 16s: £5. There are special “Around the Dug Out” seats also available at £20 adults, £10 under 16s and these can only be purchased at the club’s ticket office. These numbers are limited.

Hospitality tickets are also available at £40 per person - for more details please email julia.perry@ntfc.co.uk

Mascot and other pitch side packages are on sale, please email christine.clark@ntfc.co.uk.

To buy general match tickets please visit the shop at the PTS Academy Stadium or via ntfcdirect.co.uk