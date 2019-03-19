Dangerous driver wanted after incident near Kettering police hub

A motorist is wanted after being spotted driving dangerously near Kettering’s police hub.

Officers are appealing for information after the incident in Weekley Wood Avenue at about 1.30pm on Sunday (March 17).

A silver VW Golf with a registration number beginning LT02 was seen to be driving in a dangerous manner while making multiple overtake manoeuvres.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.