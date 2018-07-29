Dangerous driver led police on 80mph car chase through Northampton streets

A Northampton man who dodged cars and mounted pavements at 80mph down residential streets zone has been jailed.

Sam Cox, from Parklands, led officers on a high-speed chase through Northampton and had to be boxed in by squad cars before he could be stopped.

Northampton Crown Court heard on Friday (July 27) also heard how when the 20-year-old was arrested, officers found the keys to a car stolen only 12 hours. He was found guilty of theft in relation to this earlier this week.

He was also wanted for a dwelling burglary in Bedfordshire.

Cox was spotted by police speeding towards the A45 on Great Billing Way in January 2018.

As more and more police cars joined the chase, Cox mounted pavements and drove onto grass verges.

Other cars had to dodge out of his way and hit speeds of 80mph in 30pmh residential streets.

After a 10-minute pursuit, Cox was stopped and boxed in by squad cars. He had been driving without insurance and without a license.

At his sentencing, His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey said: "It was an appaling piece of driving and it put the lives of others at risk.

"It can only be met with an immediate custodial sentence."

Cox was jailed for a total of four years and two months for theft, burglary and dangerous driving. He has been banned from driving for 43 months.