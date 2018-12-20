Dancers hand out £100 vouchers to every customer at Northampton M&S in Christmas surprise

Every single customer at a Northampton M&S was treated to a Christmas surprise in-store yesterday.

Shoppers at the Marks & Spencer food hall in Sixfields were stopped by a tannoy announcement on Wednesday afternoon - that they had all won a £100 food voucher.

Percy Pig was on hand to lead a conga line through the aisles.

The entire store was rigged with cameras to film customers shocked reactions as teams of dancers ran out to hand everyone in store their own gift certificates.

