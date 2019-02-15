Dancers from Northampton school cast for nationwide Romeo and Juliet tour

A trio of Northampton dancers beat 1,000 hopefuls across the UK to perform in Matthew Bourne’s latest production of Romeo and Juliet.

Students from Dexterity Dance School, in Great Houghton, have been cast for key roles for Matthew Bourne’s latest production, a modern retake of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet.

Described as a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story, the production will be travelling the length of country, with a 13-date UK tour starting in May, including a four-week summer season at Sadler’s Wells in August.

Dexterity principle, Estha Jones, said: “All three students have worked incredibly hard to achieve this and are extremely excited to be part of Matthew Bourne’s production.

"Having been with us for a number of years, they are already experienced on-stage performers and I know they will give their all to the show”.

The production will feature the finest emerging male and female dancers from around the UK. The three male students can be seen performing when the production reaches Northampton’s Derngate at the start of the tour in May.

The casting process began in April 2018, with a call-out for young dancers currently in training aged between 16 and 19, attracting over 1,000 applications.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet will be playing Tuesday, May 28 to Saturday, June 1 at the Royal and Derngate Theatre, Northampton. Tickets are on sale now.