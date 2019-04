A door and a window of a Barton Seagrave home were damaged during an attempted burglary.

On Thursday, April 4, between 9:10am and 3:20pm, where an unknown offender entered the rear garden of the property in Humphrey Close before causing the damage

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.