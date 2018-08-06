Dad still waiting for police to visit after gang turned up at his Northampton house

A Northampton dad of four says he will take the law inbto his own hands the next time youths turn up at his frint oor to threaten his son, after police failed to respond

Landscaper Dean Wood, a 16st ju-jitsu green belt, was forced to chase off six youths when they appeared at his front door in Hunsbury Meadows on Friday night.

The leader of the gang had sent his teenage son threatening messages online the night before turning up at the house, all because of a disagreement between the two several months ago, Mr Wood says.

Neighbouring CCTV caught the teenagers on camera at about 8pm as they surrounded the home and began using threatening language.

But while 47-year-old Mr Wood was telling the gang to leave, he claims one boy said he would "shank" his son - a slang term to describe stabbing.

He and his wife called the police, but he says that three days later, officers have still not been out to visit him - though his son is continuing to receive threats.

"I just think that's bang out of order," said Mr Wood.

"It has been three days, we have just been sitting here.

"I am at the point now where I'm thinking, if they can't deal with this, then I will."

Northamptonshire Police says it has been in phone contact with the family.

Mr Wood said he did not want to carry out a citizen's arrest on the group's protagonist on Friday because of their difference in size, but says that, if happens again, he wil.

“With all the knife crime that is going on in the streets at the moment, I would have thought they would take these threats seriously,” he said.

"There are people getting stabbed all over the place. Kids are getting killed.

"This is a nice neighbourhood - you don't expect that sort of thing here."

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8pm on Saturday (August 4) to reports of verbal threats being made to a 15-year-old boy in Riverstone Way, Northampton.

“We have been in regular telephone contact with the caller since the original call took place in order to continually monitor the threat and risk this incident poses and officers will be deployed to the address as soon as they are made available from dealing with high-risk emergency incidents.”