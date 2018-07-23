Cyclists suffers serious head injury in crash on Northampton road

A cyclist was hit by a car in a serious collision on a Northampton road this weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Saturday (July 21) at about 7.20pm on Boughton Green Road.

An air ambulance was called to Boughton Green Road after a cyclist sustained a life-threatening injury.

A black Honda Civic travelling, along Boughton Green Road in the direction of the university, was in collision with a cyclist.

The 27-year-old cyclist sustained a serious head injury and was taken to University Hospitals Coventry.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident 508 of 21/7/18.