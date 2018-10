A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a van on a main road into Northampton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Moulton Way and Manning Road, near to Moulton Fire Station, following the collision at around 6am.

The cyclist was taken to hospital, though their condition is not yet known.

Moulton Way had to be fully closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident, though it was reopened at 10.40am.