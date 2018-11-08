Cyclist taken to hospital after collision on A43 near Northampton

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on the A43 near Northampton.

Emergency services were called after reports of a collision between a cyclist and a car in Thorpeville on the A43.

A spokesman for Northants Police said they were called by the ambulance service just before 8.30am today (Thursday).

And they added: “A cyclist was in collision with a car.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital in Oxford.”

Police closed the road between the Round Spinney roundabout and the junction with Ashley Lane while the road was cleared and it was re-opened just after 9.20am.

The collision led to traffic delays in both directions, including lengthy tailbacks for drivers heading into Northampton from Kettering.