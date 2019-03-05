Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Northampton

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Police attended a collision last night in Lumbertubs.
The incident happened at about 10pm yesterday evening (Monday) near the roundabout at The Lumbertubs pub.
Eyewitnesses reported the area being totally closed off while Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene involving a male cyclist.
A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service today said: “We received a call at 10.13pm on March 4 to Lumbertubs Lane in Northampton.
"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a pushbike.
"We sent a crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Northampton General Hospital.”
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the cyclist sustained facial injuries.