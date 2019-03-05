Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Northampton

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Police attended a collision last night in Lumbertubs.

The incident happened at about 10pm yesterday evening (Monday) near the roundabout at The Lumbertubs pub.

Picture: Lumbertubs Lane, credit: Google Maps.

Eyewitnesses reported the area being totally closed off while Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene involving a male cyclist.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service today said: “We received a call at 10.13pm on March 4 to Lumbertubs Lane in Northampton.

"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a pushbike.

"We sent a crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Northampton General Hospital.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the cyclist sustained facial injuries.