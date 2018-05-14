Cyclist sustains serious head injuries in Northampton collision

A cyclist in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious head injuries after he was in collision with a car.

The incident took place in Bants Lane at about 11pm on Friday (May 11) at the junction of Bants Lane and Duston Road near the Poppyfield pub, when the cyclist was in collision with a red Volkswagen Touran.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174615.