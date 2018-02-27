Cyclist pushed off bike and threatened with kitchen knife in attempted Northampton robbery

Two men pushed a cyclist off his bike before holding a kitchen knife to his throat and demanding cash in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, February 26, between 10am and 10.30am, when a man was cycling towards the town centre, near the junction of Harborough Road and Kingsthorpe Road.

Two men approached him from the direction of Mill Lane, pushed him off his bike and held a kitchen knife to his throat demanding money. The man managed to hit one of the men and run away.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Both offenders were white men in black clothing and about 5ft 6in."