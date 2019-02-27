Cyclist hit by car in Abington sustains serious injuries

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the Wellingborough Road near Abington Park.

The collision happened at about 9.10am at the junction with Wantage Road, when a red car was in collision with a female cyclist who sustained serious injuries.

The collision took place near Abington Park almost three weeks ago.

The incident happened on Friday, February 8 2019, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, should contact the Northamptonshire Police RTC Process Team on 101 extension 341992, quoting reference 19000090359