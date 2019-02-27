Cyclist hit by car in Abington sustains serious injuries

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the Wellingborough Road near Abington Park.

The collision happened at about 9.10am at the junction with Wantage Road, when a red car was in collision with a female cyclist who sustained serious injuries.

The collision took place near Abington Park almost three weeks ago.

The collision took place near Abington Park almost three weeks ago.

The incident happened on Friday, February 8 2019, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, should contact the Northamptonshire Police RTC Process Team on 101 extension 341992, quoting reference 19000090359