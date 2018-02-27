CUTS U-TURN: Mini-budgets could be held throughout the year on council's shoestring finances

Dire finances at Northamptonshire County Council may see ad-hoc budget cuts made throughout the year, its leader has revealed after unveiling £9.9m of extra savings today.

This morning the council has proposed a further set of emergency measures to save an extra £9.9 million next year, because the budget it was due to set last Thursday was classed as "unlawful" by auditors.

But council leader, Councillor Heather Smith has revealed there will also have to be in-year mini budgets throughout 2018/19 to make sure the council does not overspend on its current shoestring finances.

"What is in the emergency budget are things we would not choose to use.

"These are decisions we would not choose to make.

"But we have to do this to get a budget passed by the end of the week and we will continue to look at what we could possibly do during the year.

"It is going to be a constantly moving process."

But amid a series of calls for her under-fire cabinet to step aside, Councillor Smith was resolute.

"We are right in the middle of the most turbulent and traumatic time the county council has ever seen.

"We won't be sending gone person out to put another one in. That doesn't help anyone.

"We need to work through this."