Crumbling hall in Pakistan named after Charles Bradlaugh ordered to be preserved

Pakistani authorities have been ordered to preserve a dilapidated hall in Lahore named after former Northampton MP Charles Bradlaugh.

The 19th-century building was a symbol revolution for British India and carries the former Northampton MP's name because he was greatly admired in Indian circles because of his support of Indian self-rule.

So popular was Bradlaugh he was dubbed the Member for India.

The hall was once a hub for political events, receptions, literary readings and poetry recitals where Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs all gathered, but its condition has deteriorated for decades.

Earlier this month, a team of experts formed on the orders of Pakistan's Supreme Court to report on historical sites falling on the route of a metro project visited Bradlaugh Hall.

They inspected the premises and held meetings with officials and concluded the hall, which is under a Special Premises Ordinance, was in need of protection and preservation.

The authorities have been directed to protect the hall in line with the judgement of the Supreme Court.

Chris Pounds, a member of Northampton's Charles Bradlaugh Society who commemorate the MP's achievements, said: "We are very pleased to hear of this intervention.

"There have been several more positive developments recently, including a visit to the hall by a group who are organising the Lahore Bianale event next year.

"People are actively looking at sources of funding for restoration work, but most importantly, the authorities have been instructed to take steps to protect the hall from further vandalism and neglect.

"The rock band The Call helped increase awareness of the plight of the hall when they performed there a year ago."

Bradlaugh Hall consists of several rooms, a pavilion and a vast area for public gatherings. The entire building is covered with an iron roof

Bhagat Singh, an Indian revolutionary who remains a significant figure in Indian iconography today, frequented the hall and his legal defence was carried out there.

Pakistani journalist Aown Ali toured the hall in September 2015 and reported his findings in an article on news website dawn.com.

He described the interior as "damaged all around" and the podium where leading political figures would give their speeches was "utterly wrecked".

The Bradlaugh Hall was built using funds collected from the annual session of Indian National Congress held in Lahore in 1893