Crowd watched on as police arrested two men in Northampton's Market Square over drug offences

A large crowd gathered in Northampton's Market Square today (June 27) when plain clothes officers carried out an arrest warrant in front of dozens of shoppers.

Two men were arrested outside Market Square Mini Market at around midday by officers from Northamptonshire Police's Proactive Team.

Onlookers described how the men were pulled out of the newsagents and wrestled to the floor by the officers.

"It seemed like the whole of Northampton had come out to take a look" described one eyewitness in Market Square. "There were so many people there."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the arrests were part of a planned warrant in relation to drug offences.

Details of the suspects have not yet been provided.