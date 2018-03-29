Crowd of 100 people watched mass 'fight' in Northampton town centre

More than 100 late night pubgoers gathered after a mass brawl broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the disorder in Northampton town centre.

Between 3am and 4am yesterday (Wednesday, March 28), in the area of Horsemarket and St Peter’s Way car park, a fight took place involving a group of about 10 people, who were among a large crowd of around 100 people gathered in the street.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, whether on foot or in a vehicle, and who witnessed the incident or has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further inquiries.