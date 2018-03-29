Crowbar car thief smashed windows for a pair of gloves in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, March 16, between 3.50am and 4am, when a man used a crowbar to open the front passenger side of a car in Rickyard Road causing the window to shatter and break.

He stole some gloves and then made off. Other similar incidents are known to have happened around that time in the area.

The man is described as of medium build wearing light coloured, baggy bottoms, a woolly hat, scarf, trainers and a light coloured jacket. He was also carrying a light rucksack with hi-vis strips on both shoulders.

Anyone with information or who has Dash Cam footage from the area at the time should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.