'You gave into your anger and stabbed him, didn't you?': Prosecutor calls teenager's self-defence plea 'a lie' in Northampton murder trial

A prosecutor has called an 18-year-old's claim he killed a Northampton teenager by accident "a desperate excuse".

Amari Smith, 18, took the stand at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 15) to explain in his words what happened on the day he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Louis Ryan Menezes in the chest.

Smith, who is on trial for murder, claims he was "scared" of Louis when they confronted each other in Drayton Walk on May 25 last year and pulled out a knife to "fend him off" because he thought Louis had a knife in his waistband.

It was then, Smith claims, that Louis moved forward and made contact with the knife, which pierced his heart and killed him.

But in cross-examination at court yesterday, prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC told Smith: "That's all a lie, isn't it? It's a desperate excuse you've come up with to explain what you know you did on that day."

"No, not at all," said Smith.

"You're trying to put the blame on the one person you know can't be here today to answer back, aren't you?" said Mr Lloyd-Jones.

"That's not how it is," replied Smith. "I thought he was going to stab me... I never meant to hurt him."

The court has previously heard how Louis had left a friend's flat on May 25 to find and confront Smith in Drayton Walk about "some comments made" on social media.

Evidence has shown Louis took a kitchen knife with him to meet Smith and had tucked it into his waistband.

Louis died of a one-inch stab wound that pierced his heart.

Smith, meanwhile, had a "hunting-styled knife" in his coat pocket.

Mr Lloyd-Jones asked: "When you left home that afternoon you decided to take a knife, didn't you? And that's something you've done before, isn't it? When you left home, it felt normal to pick up that knife didn't it?"

"Yes," said Smith.

"If you hadn't taken that knife that afternoon, none of this would have happened would it?" said Mr Lloyd-Jones.

"I would have been stabbed," replied Smith.

Smith claims he thought Louis had a knife down his trousers and only pulled his own knife out to "fend off" the teenager.

Mr Lloyd-jones said: "The truth is he wasn't violent was he"?

"He looked like he was," said Smith.

"But he wasn't violent," said the prosecutor. "He didn't lay a single finger on you. And you didn't actually know he had a knife on him."

"I could tell he did," replied Smith.

"He made you angry, didn't he?" said Mr Lloyd-Jones."You didn't like his attitude You wanted to stand up for yourself.

"You gave into that anger. You lost it and stuck the knife into his chest."

"That's not how it is," said Smith.

Defence barrister Mr Paul Mendell QC called an end to the defence's case after Smith left the stand.

The jury is expected to be sent out to deliberate by the end of next week.