Wreckage of burnt out car left in Northampton neighbourhood after suspected arson attack

A car was torched in a suspected arson attack in Northampton neighbourhood last night.

The burnt-out remains of a blue Renault Megane are still sat at the end of Fulford Drive after the fire at around 3am today (July 16).

A fire crew were called to the Northampton neighbourhood to put out the blaze shortly after 3am.

Additionally, dozens of silver nitrous oxide canisters - which are used recreationally as a legal high - have been left scattered along the road and near the wreckage.

Northamptonshire Police say they are treating the fire as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.