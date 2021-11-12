World champ Chantelle pulls no punches in backing fight against gang violence in Northampton

Boxing champ Chantelle Cameron with CIRV's Dina Sutherland in Northampton last week

The gloves were off in the fight against gang violence in Northampton when the town's own world boxing champion Chantelle Cameron dropped in.

Just days after her stunning victory over Mary McGee at London's O2 Arena, Chantelle visited the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) - a Northamptonshire Police project working to help those involved in gangs to live a life free of crime.

Sergeant Dina Sunderland, who leads CIRV, said: “It was great for our team to meet Chantelle and explain more about what we do.

"She was very supportive of our aims and we hope we can work with her in the future to help guide more young people away from a life of crime.”

Cameron, who trains at a Far Cotton gym, beat McGee on points last month, adding the IBF super-lightweight world title to her WBC belt.

The 30-year-old Northampton fighter is tipped by promoter Eddie Hearn to become undisputed champion in her weight division.

CIRV is a multi-agency gang intervention programme is the first of its kind in England following similar projects in Boston and Cincinnati in the USA, and in Glasgow,

Cameron on her way to a stunning win over McGee in London last month

It works with gang members to show them the consequences of the life they are choosing to lead and offering them an alternative pathway through mentoring, support, job opportunities and other change programmes.

One of CIRV’s key tools is a self-referral session, where gang members are addressed by people including police officers, doctors who treat serious injuries, ex-gang members and relatives of people killed by gang-related violence.

The session, delivered in a court room, is designed to show participants the negative consequences of the life they are currently leading, and show them how they can choose and be supported to live free of violence and drugs.

Anyone can refer into CIRV - whether that is someone who needs help themselves to get out of ‘gang life’ or someone who is concerned about someone they know. Referrals can be made by calling 07539 183975 any time, day or night.