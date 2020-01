A pair of women stole a man's necklace in a distraction theft as he walked home after a night out in Northampton.

The two white women targeted the victim on Florence Road, Abington, at about 12.25am on Saturday, December 14.

The distraction theft was on Florence Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

While one of the women distracted him, the second offender removed his necklace, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 20000004070.