Woman with links to Northampton wanted after failing to appear at court charged with assaulting an emergency worker
Call police on 101 if you recognise the 22-year-old
A woman with links to Northampton is wanted by police after missing a court hearing for an assaulting an emergency worker charge.
Makala Harvey, aged 22, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 31 last year, after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker on July 30, 2022.
Anyone who has seen Harvey or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000541540.