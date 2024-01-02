Call police on 101 if you recognise the 22-year-old

Makala Harvey.

A woman with links to Northampton is wanted by police after missing a court hearing for an assaulting an emergency worker charge.

Makala Harvey, aged 22, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 31 last year, after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker on July 30, 2022.