Woman walking with young girl punched in the face by a stranger in Northampton

Without warning, a woman was assaulted by a man as she walked along a footpath on a Northampton estate.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses following the assault by a man near Old Barn Court, Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, December 27, between 4.50pm and 5.10pm, when two women and a young girl were walking along a footpath near to Old Barn Court, Northampton, and they were approached by an unknown man.

Without warning, the man assaulted one of the women by punching her in the face before he made off in an awaiting vehicle, believed to be a red Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf, parked in Old Barn Court.

The offender is described as mixed race, in his 20s, about 6ft, of muscular build and wearing a dark, long-sleeved, tight fitting top and trousers.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed this incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.