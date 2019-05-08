Woman takes elderly man's wedding ring in Northampton distraction theft

Officers investigating the distraction theft of a man’s necklace and wedding ring are appealing for information and witnesses.

The theft happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, May 1 in Tarragon Way, East Hunsbury, Northampton, when a silver car pulled up alongside an elderly man.

Pictured: Tarragon Way. Credit Google Maps.

A woman got out and asked the man for directions to hospital, before taking out a necklace. Saying May 1 had religious significance, she then put it around the man’s neck, despite his objections.

The woman then got back in the car. As it drove away the man realised his own necklace, with his wedding ring on it, was missing.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as an Asian woman, aged 30 to 35, with short black hair."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.